It’s here: Duran Duran’s Halloween-themed album Danse Macabre has arrived. They teased it with singles such as the title track, “Black Moonlight” with Nile Rodgers, and their cover of Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” with Måneskin’s Victoria De Angelis. A highly anticipated moment on the LP is the band’s rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Bury A Friend.”

The eerie track comes from the 21-year-old’s breakthrough debut full-length When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Considering it sounds as if it was taken straight from a horror movie, it fits the scary theme perfectly. Hear Duran Duran’s take on it below.

Danse Macabre is out now on Tape Modern/BMG.