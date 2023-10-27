Last month, Mitski released her muted, meditative album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. On the day that the album came out, she also shared a video for “My Love Mine All Mine.” It’s a soft, countrified song, and it doesn’t sound much like a hit, but that’s what it’s become. A couple of weeks ago, “My Love Mine All Mine” became Mitski’s first Hot 100 hit. Since then, the track has continued to rise. Right now, “My Love Mine All Mine” is the #35 song in America. In a previous era, that would’ve mean Casey Kasem reading off Mitski’s name on American Top 40.

Billboard Hot 100: #35(+19) My Love Mine All Mine, Mitski (@mitskileaks) [4 weeks]. *new peak* — chart data (@chartdata) October 24, 2023

Yesterday, Mitski performed “My Love All Mine” in a live-in-studio session for SiriusXMU. She gave a stripped-down, acoustic version, as people tend to do in radio-station sessions. In this case, though, that’s also the way Mitski sing the song on tour. At her shows, Mitski has been performing with only acoustic guitar and bass behind her. Mitski’s runaway viral success has been surprising and overwhelming, and it appears that it’s only growing. The song remains lovely, even without the keyboards and pedal steel of the recorded version. Watch the performance below.

The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We is out now on Dead Oceans.