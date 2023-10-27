In 2009, superstar DJ A-Trak got together with house pioneer Armand Van Helden to form the super-duo Duck Sauce. A year later, Duck Sauce released the all-out monster banger “Barbra Streisand.” Duck Sauce went quiet after the release of their 2014 album Quack, but they came back in 2020, and they’ve released a bunch of tracks since then.

Today, Duck Sauce have announced a new “multi-single deal” with the UK label D4 D4NCE. I’ve never heard of a multi-single deal, but I guess it makes sense for a dance group. They’ve also shared a new single. The new Duck Sauce track “LALALA” is a big, proudly cheesy anthem with chopped-up diva vocals and a big, euphoric four-on-the-floor house beat. The track is pretty short, but I’m sure there will be longer edits. It’s a lot of fun, and you can hear it below.