Cory Hanson – “I Can’t Keep My Eyes Open”

New Music October 27, 2023 10:25 AM By Chris DeVille

Cory Hanson – “I Can’t Keep My Eyes Open”

New Music October 27, 2023 10:25 AM By Chris DeVille

After releasing his album Western Cum in June, Wand’s Cory Hanson returned early this month with new single “Western Cum.” Today the digital single is officially out, so we get to hear the B-side. “I Can’t Keep My Eyes Open” soars ahead with a real sense of purpose, backing its guitar theatrics with breathlessly bashed-out drums and what sounds like a hyperactive tambourine. Like so much of Hanson’s music, it’s catchy, it rocks, and it moves with a majesty rarely heard from 21st century guitar music. What more do you want, people? Listen below.

“Western Cum” b/w “I Can’t Open My Eyes” is out now on Drag City.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Spotify Reportedly Plans To Pay Even Less In Royalties To Less-Popular Artists

3 days ago 0

Watch Lady Gaga Join U2 For “Shallow” And Two Classics At Las Vegas Sphere

2 days ago 0

Garth Brooks Announces New Album Available Only In CD Box Sets At Bass Pro Shops

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest