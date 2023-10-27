Earlier this year, the Edmonton band Home Front released their full-length debut Games Of Power. It’s a hard album to describe, and it’s one of my favorites of the year. Clint Frazier, one of Home Front’s two leaders, used to be in dance-punk also-rans Shout Out Out Out, and there’s definitely some dance-punk in Home Front, but that’s not really what they do. It’s more accurate to say that Home Front combine full-on feral stomp-your-face oi with sleek, brooding synthpop. That combination makes absolutely no sense, but it works beautifully.

I saw Home Front live last month, and they were fucking awesome. I happen to be wearing a Home Front shirt right now, as I type this. So it brings me great joy to report that there are two new Home Front songs out in the world. The band has just released a new three-track EP called Nation. “Nation” is one of the songs on Games Of Power, and the EP opens with a new remix of that song. After that, we get two previously unreleased songs from the album sessions.

“Slice Of Paradise,” the first of the new Home Front songs, is a slightly gothy, genuinely pretty take on smoothed-out ’80s radio rock. It’s got vague “Boys Of Summer” vibes. The Chisel’s Cal Graham sings backup. “Jupiter,” the other new song, is hard, propulsive synth-punk jam with seriously distorted vocals, merciless guitars, and house pianos. Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco produced both songs, and they both kick ass. Stream the EP below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/nation">Nation by Home Front</a>

The Nation EP is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.