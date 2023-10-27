Jorja Smith Was Soaring By The End Of Her Fallon Performance

News October 27, 2023 10:54 AM By Chris DeVille

The eclectic and stylishly soulful UK singer Jorja Smith released her Falling Or Flying album about a month ago, and she promoted it on The Tonight Show last night. For her Fallon spotlight, Smith made it a medley, starting with the new album’s smoldering title track and then segueing into the more upbeat “Little Things.” Things really picked up with that second song, which captured some of the breathtaking energy of Smith’s star-making appearance on Drake’s “Get It Together.” Watch below.

more from News

