In 2021, A Great Big Pile Of Leaves returned with Pono, their first new album since 2013’s You’re Always On My Mind. On Friday, the essential emo revival band played their first show in almost four years at Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg.

The show was also their first time headlining New York City — where they’re from — since 2015. The audience was as rowdy and vehement as you’d expect; see footage below.