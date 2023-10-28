Watch Depeche Mode Perform “Wagging Tongue” On The Tonight Show

In March, Depeche Mode shared Memento Mori, their first album since keyboardist Andy Fletcher’s death last year. They took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night to perform the track “Wagging Tongue.”

A few days before Halloween is the perfect time for the synth-pop icons to bring this haunted track to life. They’ve also just been around in New York; they played Brooklyn’s Barclays Center a week ago, adding “Policy Of Truth” and “Black Celebration” to the setlist, for the first time since 2018 and 2017, respectively. They headline Madison Square Garden tonight.

Watch their performance on The Tonight Show below; check out clips from their Barclays Center show beneath it.