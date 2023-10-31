For Halloween this year, Coma Regalia are going as Jawbreaker. Coma Regalia, the prolific underground screamo greats from Indiana, have been around for well over a decade, and they remain a truly prolific force. Earlier this month, Coma Regalia got together with Milwaukee’s Snag to release the split LP MMXXIII. Coma Regalia also got their own tribute compilation The One Who Became Many, with bands like Hundreds Of AU and My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest covering their songs. Now, Coma Regalia have a new record that pays tribute to one of the all-time great punk bands.

In the six years between their first 7″ and their final album, Jawbreaker went through a lot of changes. But the band’s gruff, intense, poetic style was there from the very beginning. Jawbreaker released their debut single “Busy” b/w “Equalized” in 1989, and now Coma Regalia have covered both of the songs from that single. Coma Regalia are far from the first band to cover Jawbreaker — it’s practically a punk ritual at this point — but it’s still cool to hear them set aside their raw, convulsive lo-fi screamo style for something more conventionally melodic.

If anything, Coma Regalia’s covers of “Busy” and “Equalized” are a lot sleeker and better-recorded than Jawbreaker’s originals. Coma Regalia have even done their own version of Jawbreaker’s OG cover art. Below, listen to the Coma Regalia covers and the Jawbreaker originals.

<a href="https://middlemanrecords.bandcamp.com/album/busy">Busy by Coma Regalia</a>

In addition to those Jawbreaker covers, Coma Regalia also have a couple of tracks on the new all-covers compilation Grave Neighbors Volume 7. On their own, they take on Jawbox’s 1992 post-hardcore classic “Send Down,” and I have to imagine that it was an intentional choice to release Jawbreaker and Jawbox covers on the same day. They also get together with It Only Ends Once, a one-man project from North Carolina, for a new spin on Temple Of The Dog’s grunge anthem “Hunger Strike.” Hear those covers below.

<a href="https://middlemanrecords.bandcamp.com/album/grave-neighbors-v-7">Grave Neighbors V.7 by Coma Regalia</a>

<a href="https://middlemanrecords.bandcamp.com/album/grave-neighbors-v-7">Grave Neighbors V.7 by It Only Ends Once x Coma Regalia</a>

Coma Regalia’s version of “Busy” b/w “Equalized” is out now on Middle-Man Records.