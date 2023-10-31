Earlier this month, Fucked Up shared a new single, “Show Friends,” which is one of three new tracks included on a 7″ made up of additional songs recorded during the sessions for their most recent full-length One Day. That 7″ is shipping out now, and today the band has made another song from it available digitally, “Spot The Difference.”

“‘Spot The Difference’ is about incremental change and compromise,” Jonah Falco said in a statement. “A catalogue of the consequences of unchecked adaptation and the self-imposed histrionics of seeking approval.”

Listen below.

The “Show Friends” 7″ is available now via Merge.