Earlier this month, Los Angeles musician Andy Schiaffino announced their release album as body / negative, Everett. At the time, they shared “persimmon” from it, and today they’re sharing the album’s title track. It’s a collaboration with Midwife’s Madeline Johnston, who was set to produce the entire album before those plans fell through when Schiaffino had to take care of their ailing father. Johnston did co-produce three tracks on the album, though, and “everett” was the first that they worked on together. Check it out below.

Everett is out 12/8 via Track Number Records.