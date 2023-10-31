body / negative – “everett” (Feat. Midwife)

New Music October 31, 2023 11:24 AM By James Rettig

body / negative – “everett” (Feat. Midwife)

New Music October 31, 2023 11:24 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this month, Los Angeles musician Andy Schiaffino announced their release album as body / negative, Everett. At the time, they shared “persimmon” from it, and today they’re sharing the album’s title track. It’s a collaboration with Midwife’s Madeline Johnston, who was set to produce the entire album before those plans fell through when Schiaffino had to take care of their ailing father. Johnston did co-produce three tracks on the album, though, and “everett” was the first that they worked on together. Check it out below.

Everett is out 12/8 via Track Number Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Christopher Walken Recreated His Viral Foo Fighters Introduction On SNL

3 days ago 0

Watch Depeche Mode Perform “Dressed In Black” For The First Time In 13 Years

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “Last Friday Night (TGIF)”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest