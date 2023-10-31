Panopticon have been rolling out new album The Rime Of Memory since summer, sharing songs both epic in scope and concise in their small-scale beauty. Today Austin Lunn has shared the album’s closing track, a 15-minute sprawling behemoth called “The Blue Against The White.” Like so much of Panopticon’s music, it’s inspired by the natural beauty of Lunn’s Minnesota locale, as he explains in a note to Bandcamp followers today accompanied by the above image:

In honor of the first snow accumulation of the year in my corner of Northern Minnesota, I went ahead and released ” The Blue against the White” featuring beautiful guest vocals by Johan from Efterbild and Höstblod. Here’s a photo of the songs name sake from this morning. I hope you all have a great Halloween and enjoy your evening!

“The Blue Against The White” is stunning. I’m speechless. Bombard yourself with it below.

<a href="https://thetruepanopticon.bandcamp.com/album/the-rime-of-memory">The Rime Of Memory by Panopticon</a>

The Rime Of Memory is out 11/29 on Bindrune.