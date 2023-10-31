The Montreal band Gazm has nothing to do with Smokey Robinson. Instead, this Gazm makes raw, fast, pulverizing hardcore punk. Their particular brand of basement trash music is about the nastiest, ugliest one that you can possibly imagine. It sounds the way cat piss smells. I fucking love it.

Gazm released their full-length debut Heavy Vibe Music in 2019, and up until today, that was the last that we’d heard of them. From that, you might’ve thought that Gazm had broken up. Nope! You can’t get rid of Gazm that easily! Today, Gazm are back with the absolutely disgusting new EP Fuck You II. Puzzlingly, there isn’t a preexisting Gazm EP called Fuck You, although they did open their 2016 EP Menace 2 Tha Earth with a song called “Fuck You.” Can an EP be a sequel to a song? It can if you’re Gazm. Gazm don’t care about the rules.

It only takes about nine minutes to listen to all five songs on Fuck You II, but the experience makes me feel like I have both rabies and tetanus. There’s a song called “Unicorn Tattoo” where a bunch of the lyrics are just animal sounds. This is some real maniac music, and you can hear it for yourself below.

<a href="https://gazmmtl.bandcamp.com/album/fuck-you-ii">Fuck You II by GAZM</a>

Fuck You II is out now on Ice Island Hardcore.