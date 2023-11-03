EarthGang – “Blacklight”

New Music November 3, 2023 12:02 PM By Tom Breihan

In September, the artsy Atlanta rap duo EarthGang released their EP EarthGang Vs. The Algorithm: RIP Human Art, the first in a planned series. Today, EarthGang has followed that EP with a new track, the first single from the next release in the EarthGang Vs. The Algorithm series. It’s billed as a collaboration with Spillage Village, the extended collective that surrounds EarthGang, but the only vocalists on the track are the two EarthGang guys. The song is still good, though.

On “Blacklight,” EarthGang are definitely going for an Outkast thing, as they so often are. Both Doctur Dot and Johnny Venus rap about how a blacklight exposes your flaws but you still look good to them. What really works is the warm, funky, organic instrumental. Check it out below.

