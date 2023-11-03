Califone – “Antenna Mountain Death Blanket”

Califone, Tim Rutili’s longstanding, outstanding experimental folk-rock project, released their new album Villagers back in May. Today they’ve tacked on three bonus tracks for a deluxe edition.

Two of those songs are new takes on existing Villagers material: an alternate version of “Comedy” and a demo of “Halloween.” They’re both sick, and you’ll be drawn to their glow if you’ve ever enjoyed Rutili’s work. But may I first direct your attention to the brand new song “Antenna Mountain Death Blanket”? It’s a flickering, haunted noisescape that sounds like Tim Hecker producing Wilco — or, you know, it sounds like Califone.

Stream the full deluxe edition below.

