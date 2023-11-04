Last month, Sleaford Mods shared their More UK Grim EP. They confronted politics on songs like “Big Pharma,” as they’re known to do. However, when a fan threw a Palestinian scarf on the stage at their show in Madrid, Spain on Friday night, the duo walked off the stage.

At La Riviera, the band was playing “Nudge It” when the keffiyeh was thrown. Jason Williamson threw it back into the crowd and said if it was thrown again the gig would be cut short. They started the song over, and the scarf was thrown again. The duo left and shared a statement on Twitter.

“Don’t be asking me to pick sides for something I ain’t got any real idea about, at a gig,” they wrote. “I’m a singer. My job is music. The only real thing I know about War is that I’m sick and tired of premature death like we all are. Of the murder of anyone, under whatever fucking belief grid.”

