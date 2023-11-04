Oakland Street Renamed Tupac Shakur Way

News November 4, 2023 5:53 PM By Danielle Chelosky

It’s been 27 years since the killing of the iconic rapper Tupac Shakur. Yesterday a street in Oakland, California was named Tupac Shakur Way in a ceremony with his family and Bay Area hip hop icons.

The street is a section of MacArthur Boulevard, near where Shakur resided in the 1990s. “Let his spirit live on the rest of these years in these streets and in your hearts,” said the rapper’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur. MC Hammer remarked that Tupac was “hands down, the greatest rapper ever, there’s not even a question of that.” Money-B, Too Short, and E-40 spoke as well.

A day earlier, Duane “Keffe D” Davis — who was charged in September for the murder of Shakur — pleaded not guilty in a Las Vegas court.

