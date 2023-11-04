Watch Feist Reunite With Kings Of Convenience In LA

In 2021, Kings Of Convenience shared Peace Or Love, their first album in 12 years. Their return was made even more exciting with the appearance of Feist on two songs, who was also on their 2004 LP Riot On An Empty Street. On Friday, they reunited in Los Angeles at the Fonda Theatre.

At their show, Kings Of Convenience invited Feist for a performance of “The Build-Up” from Riot On An Empty Street as well as “Love Is A Lonely Thing” and “Catholic Country” from Peace Or Love. Watch footage below.

Kings Of Convenience + Feist reunion 😭 pic.twitter.com/MJrFZdhDwS — Rachel Brodsky (@RachelBrods) November 4, 2023

Kings Of Convenience + Feist Pt. 2 pic.twitter.com/FyORkp5mlM — Rachel Brodsky (@RachelBrods) November 4, 2023