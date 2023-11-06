Jacob Elordi Ate A Pound Of Bacon A Day To Get Into Character As Elvis

Priscilla, the new Priscilla Presley biopic from Sofia Coppola, is out now. (Our own Tom Breihan liked it and thinks Coppola should do Kim Mathers next.) While promoting the movie, Jacob Elordi, who plays Elvis Presley, sat with Coppola and Cailee Spaeny, who plays Priscilla, for an Entertainment Weekly interview segment. During this chat, they revealed that Elordi ate a pound of bacon per day to get into character.

After Coppola explained that they got their intel on the King’s bacon intake from Priscilla herself, Elordi elaborated, “I averaged like a pound of bacon a day. It’s not that noticeable because I’m quite long, but I was the biggest I’ve ever been.” Watch him explain this in the TikTok video below.

Austin Butler could never? (Meh. Austin Butler probably could.)