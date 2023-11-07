Back in January, the Montreal musician Jonah Yano released his sophomore album, Portrait Of A Dog. Yano is a longtime collaborator of BADBADNOTGOOD, and they co-produced his latest full-length. Today, Yano is sharing a new single called “concentrate,” which features contributions from his live band — Christopher Edmondson, Benjamin Maclean, Leighton Harrell, Felix Fox-Pappas, and Raiden Louie — and Clairo, who provided clarinet and backing vocals. Yano opened for Clairo on her UK tour last year. Check out “concentrate” below.

“concentrate” is out now via Innovative Leisure.