Jonah Yano – “concentrate”

New Music November 7, 2023 1:07 PM By James Rettig

Jonah Yano – “concentrate”

New Music November 7, 2023 1:07 PM By James Rettig

Back in January, the Montreal musician Jonah Yano released his sophomore album, Portrait Of A Dog. Yano is a longtime collaborator of BADBADNOTGOOD, and they co-produced his latest full-length. Today, Yano is sharing a new single called “concentrate,” which features contributions from his live band — Christopher Edmondson, Benjamin Maclean, Leighton Harrell, Felix Fox-Pappas, and Raiden Louie — and Clairo, who provided clarinet and backing vocals. Yano opened for Clairo on her UK tour last year. Check out “concentrate” below.

“concentrate” is out now via Innovative Leisure.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sleaford Mods End Show Early After Palestinian Scarf Thrown Onstage: “Don’t Be Asking Me To Pick Sides”

4 days ago 0

Slipknot Announce Departure Of Drummer Jay Weinberg Then Delete Post

2 days ago 0

Zack De La Rocha Marches For Palestine After No-Showing Rage Against The Machine’s Rock Hall Induction

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest