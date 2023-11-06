For a while now, Lou Barlow and his wife Adelle Barlow have hosted a podcast called RAW Impressions, and occasionally Barlow will cover a song on it. For the most recent episode, Barlow recorded a cover of C.W. McCall’s “Convoy,” the novelty country song that hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1976 — the appropriate The Number Ones article about it is here.

“good news! I did another faithful cover of a novelty mega-hit from the 70s for the latest RAW show,” Barlow wrote on Instagram. “here’s a hint, in this pic I’m holding a cheap plastic microphone (from the 70s!) to replicate the sound of a C.B. radio! can u guess the song?? can ya? ……that’s right! CONVOY!!! of course!”

Here’s the podcast episode:

“Convoy” singer C.W. McCall — an alias for advertising executive Bill Fries — passed away last year at age 93.