Back in 2021, Tierra Whack released a trio of EPs over the course of the year, but we haven’t heard much from her since then. Today, she’s back with a new single, “Chanel Pit.”

“The song has been, it’s been sitting for a while,” she said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I made it a few years ago. We’ve been all the way honest. The song is old. I have a lot of music stacked, but it’s something about anytime I would play that song for people, their eyes would just light up.” Whack continued:

I mean, I felt the same way, but just to get the reaction of friends and family, strangers, and it just feels so special to me.I think I wrote it down in my notes and then I went to the studio and I just was like, I got to start with this line. “Mosh pit smell like Chanel”. I actually was in the mosh pit. I was going crazy, just having fun. So yeah, it has to be a personal experience. I have to really be affected by it, good or bad. … I had this friend, I think I was at an event, a show, a concert or something, and he pulled up and he said he knew that I was there because he knows my scent. I don’t know if it was an Earl Sweatshirt concert or something. It was something. But everybody’s like, moshing going crazy. And he was like, I was walking, he was like, “I smell Whack. She’s here.” Then he made his way backstage and he found me, and he was like, “Yo.” That always just stuck in my head. I’m like, wow. Then I’ll get on an elevator or something and people would like, “I knew that you were..” I’ve been wearing the same Chanel Gabrielle for years and it has become my scent. So when my friend told me that story, I was like, I don’t know. It just stuck to me. It’s the smell of excellence.

“Chanel Pit” is a precursor to Whack’s debut album, which is expected to come out next year. Later this month, she’s releasing a feature-length film called Cypher that was directed by Chris Moukarbel and charts the rise of the Philadelphia musician — it’ll be on Hulu and in select theaters on November 24.

Watch the Alex Lill-directed video for “Chanel Pit” below.

“Chanel Pit” is out now.