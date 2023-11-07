David Byrne & Fatboy Slim’s Musical Here Lies Love Closing On Broadway Due To Low Ticket Sales

The Broadway production of Here Lies Love — the David Byrne and Fatboy Slim musical about Imelda Marcos based on the 2010 concept album of the same name — will close later this month, with its final performance scheduled for Sunday, November 26. As Deadline reports, when Here Lies Love closes it will have done 33 preview shows and 149 performances at the Broadway Theatre, which was extensively renovated to accomodate its unique stage setup.

The stage production of Here Lies Love has been around for a while now. It first premiered Off-Broadway in 2013, had its London debut in 2015, and there was a Seattle production in 2017. The Broadway production began in previews on June 17, 2023 before officially opening on July 20. But the Broadway iteration of Here Lies Love had hit some speed bumps. In addition to the aforementioned expensive renovations, it was the subject of an official complaint by a Broadway musicians union after producers planned to use pre-recorded music for the show in place of a live band; an agreement was later reached to utilize 12 musicians for the show.

As Deadline notes, the show could not attract a sustained level of interest to offset the cost of production. Per a report from The Washington Post last month, it cost about $700,000 a week to mount the production; box office sales typically stayed between $500,000 and $620,000. Deadline reported that last week, ending November 5, the show grossed $768,244, filling 79% of its available seats.

The producers of the show issued a statement reflecting on some of the struggles: