Yaya Bey – “crying through my teeth” & “the evidence”

New Music November 8, 2023 12:59 PM By James Rettig

The Brooklyn R&B musician Yaya Bey has been making music for a while now, but her profile has really risen with her two most recent albums, 2020’s Madison Tapes and last year’s Remember Your North Star. Back in February, she shared the Exodus The North Star EP, a companion piece to her latest album. And today she’s back with two new singles, “crying through my teeth” and “the evidence.” Earlier this year, she debuted that first one in a COLORS performance. Listen to both below.

“crying through my teeth” and “the evidence” are out now.

