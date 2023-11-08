In a couple weeks, Nina Nastasia and Jeff MacLeod are releasing their debut album as Jolie Laide, a self-titled effort they introduced with lead single “Pacific Coast Highway.” Since then, there’s been one more single, “Why I Drink,” and today the duo are sharing one more, “Move Away Towns.” Here’s how Nastasia framed the track:

Flim Flammers getting away with whatever they can get away with drifting through deserts on their own time as Nomads in a romantic world might seem like absolute freedom. Outside of Hollywood these grifters might feel the sadness and loneliness of not being attached to any place, thing or person. No scenario is perfect. ‘Move Away Towns’ captures the moments of blissful freedom before the dust inevitably settles and what was once excitement and ease turns to dullness, resentment and hard work.

Jolie Laide is out 11/17 via Oscar St. Records.