Heavenly Announce First US Show Since 1995

Earlier this year, British twee pop group Heavenly played their first shows in 28 years in London. They also shared that they would begin reissuing their four studio albums on Skepwax Records. They’re still in the process of doing that, and today they announced a show in New York, as well as in Madrid.

They will be playing Madrid at the end of January, and then New York in June. They will also give a brief acoustic performance at Rough Trade London on Jan. 17 in support of Jane Duffus’ forthcoming book about Sarah Records titled These Things Happen.

Heavenly have been experiencing a revival since their 1995 song “P.U.N.K. Girl” went viral on TikTok, so they’re re-releasing it as a Bandcamp-only CD, as well unveiling the vinyl reissue of their third album The Decline And Fall Of Heavenly. The band was originally a five-piece, consisting of Amelia Fletcher on guitar and vocals, Cathy Rogers on guitar and vocals, Rob Pursey on bass, Peter Momtchiloff on guitar, and Mathew Fletcher on drums. They broke up when Mathew died by suicide at 25.

TOUR DATES:

01/27 – Madrid, Spain @ Galileo Galilei

06/01 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel

The reissue of The Decline And Fall Of Heavenly is out 2/2 via Skep Wax Records.