New Music November 8, 2023 9:51 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, the glammy Britpop veterans Suede — still legally known as the London Suede on this side of the Atlantic — released Autofiction, their ninth album. Today, as the Line Of Best Fit reports, the band announces plans for a deluxe edition of the album. In its new form Autofiction will be spread out over three discs, including extras, rarities, and a live album that was taped during the band’s 2023 UK tour.

When Suede released Autofiction, they also shared a four-song EP, She Still Leads Me On, that was only available for a week. Now, those songs are all coming out for real, and one of them arrives today. “The Sadness In You, The Sadness In Me” is an arch, synthy rocker that shows just how lyrically precise and musically grandiose this band can still be. Check it out below.

Autofiction: Expanded is out 12/8 on BMG.

