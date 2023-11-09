Grimes DJs Event For Looser AI Regulations, But Says “I Disagree With The Sentiment Of This Party”

On Monday night, Grimes DJed an afterparty for ChatGPT-maker OpenAI’s first DevDay developer conference. The event was held days after the launch of Grok, a competing AI chatbot launched by Elon Musk, who the musician recently sued over parental rights to their three children.

Musk has criticized OpenAI, which he co-founded and later left, as being too “woke.” His Grok, on the other hand, will “answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.” It was modeled after The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy and will be available to X Premium Plus users.

One thing Grimes and Musk agree on, however, is that AI needs to regulated. At the OpenAI event at San Francisco’s 1015 Folsom nightclub, Grimes made this clear despite the fact that the party’s theme was keeping AI free of regulation. “I disagree with the sentiment of this party,” said Grimes, according to The San Francisco Standard. Taking the stage in front of a screen displaying messages like “Keep AI open” and “Liberate AI,” she added, “I think we need to find ways to be safer about AI.” Conversely, the dance floor was decorated with posters that read “accelerate or die.”

Grimes has been a long-time proponent of AI, at least in art. She launched a service to let fans create songs with her voice, saying “copyright sucks.” But she is also concerned about the threats of artificial intelligence and earlier this year co-signed a letter from Center For AI Safety warning of “the risk of extinction.”

Last week Grimes released “Nothing Lasts Forever,” a new song with Sevdaliza. Her sixth album, Book 1, was announced two years ago, but is still in limbo.