Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights

Grimes has sued Elon Musk over parental rights to their three children. As The San Francisco Standard first reported, the musician, real name Claire Boucher, filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” on September 29. In California, such a suit amounts to a court-ordered recognition that a person is the parent of a child — often necessary in child support or custody battles, especially when the parents are unmarried, though it does not appear that Boucher has pursued either of those avenues yet. The detailed filing is not available to the public.

Grimes and Elon Musk began dating in 2018 and reportedly broke up in 2021. They had three children together: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, and Techno Mechanicus. The existence of that Techno Mechanicus child was kept private until being revealed in Walter Isaacson’s biography of Musk, which was published last month.

Musk is currently known to have 10 children between three different women. In a since-deleted tweet last month, Grimes asked Isaacson to relay a message to Musk and Shivon Zilis, a Neuarlink executive who is the mother of twins by Musk, born in November 2021. “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” she wrote. “I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

She later released a statement: “I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.”