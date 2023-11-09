L.A. Reid Sued For Sexual Assault And Harassment

News November 8, 2023 9:59 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2017, L.A. Reid was removed as chairman and CEO of Epic Records following allegations of sexual harassment. Today, it was reported that the music industry icon has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit by Drew Dixon, a former executive at Arista Records.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in Manhattan’s Federal District Court. According to Variety, Dixon claims Reid assaulted her twice while she was working at Arista in the early 2000s. When she rejected his advances, he retaliated against her by causing her to miss out on signing or developing artists such as John Legend, until she left the company in 2002.

Dixon is seeking “unspecified compensatory and punitive damages” under New York’s Adult Survivors Act.

