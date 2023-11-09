Eric Adams Declares Today Wu-Tang Day In NYC On 30th Anniversary Of Their Debut Album

Thirty years ago today, Wu-Tang Clan released their brilliant and massively influential debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). In honor of that milestone, Mayor Eric Adams has officially declared today Wu-Tang Day in NYC. The Empire State Building will be lit up in the Wu’s signature black and yellow to celebrate. Incidentally, earlier today Jared Leto climbed a portion of the Empire State Building to promote the upcoming tour from his band, Thirty Seconds To Mars. Big day for the Empire State Building.

Today also concludes RZA’s three-day 36 Chambers 30th Anniversary Celebration at New York’s Gramercy Theatre. Additionally, RZA’s company 36 Chambers is hosting a pop-up shop in the East Village, selling signed copies of RZA’s graphic novel Bobby Digital And The Pit Of Snakes plus other apparel, records, toys, and collectibles. Next Wednesday, Nov. 15, there’s a screening of the new documentary A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre at 7PM ET at the Lincoln Center.

Wu-Tang are also marking today’s anniversary by opening pre-orders for a 30th anniversary reissue of 36 Chambers, which will be available to purchase through Nov. 30 in three formats: a special edition 7-inch box set, a limited-edition LP, and a limited-edition cassette. You can pre-order any and all of those formats here. Seems like an album meant to be listened to on CD, though.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that Mayor Adams denied any wrongdoing in his first public comments since the FBI raided the home of his chief campaign fundraiser Brianna Suggs last week. “I cannot tell you how much I start the day with telling my team, ‘We’ve got to follow the law, got to follow the law,’ almost to the point that I am annoying,” Adams told reporters.