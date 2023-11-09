Lala Lala – “Armida”

Alec Basse

New Music November 9, 2023 3:35 PM By James Rettig

Lala Lala – “Armida”

Alec Basse

New Music November 9, 2023 3:35 PM By James Rettig

In September, Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) released a new song, “HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS,” her first single since wrapping up the cycle behind her 2021 album I Want The Door To Open. Today, she’s back with another track, “Armida,” which was co-produced with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. “‘Armida’ is a true heartbreak song written after I had to get sober again last year,” West shared in a statement. “I asked Melina Duterte to produce. I was listening to a lot of Oneohtrix Point Never, and we used him as a sonic reference.” Listen below.

“Armida” is out now via Hardly Art.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sleaford Mods End Show Early After Palestinian Scarf Thrown Onstage: “Don’t Be Asking Me To Pick Sides”

6 days ago 0

Zack De La Rocha Marches For Palestine After No-Showing Rage Against The Machine’s Rock Hall Induction

4 days ago 0

Welcome To Rockville Announces 2024 Lineup

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest