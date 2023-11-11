Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is happening this weekend for the first time since 2019. The fest sold out quickly with a lineup of acts including SZA, Ice Spice, Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Yachty, PinkPantheress, Turnstile, the Hillbillies (Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem), and more.

The event takes place today and tomorrow at Dodger Stadium in LA. In the past, Earl Sweatshirt debuted unreleased songs and Drake was booed off the stage during his unexpected appearance; hopefully this year has more interesting surprises. The livestream begins each day at 6PM ET. Watch below or at Twitch.