News November 13, 2023 9:39 AM By James Rettig

News November 13, 2023 9:39 AM By James Rettig

Last night, everyone’s favorite Alabama twins Katie and Allison Crutchfield took part in an event called “Katie And Allison Crutchfield Sing The Songs They Loved At 16,” which took place in Los Angeles as part of New York magazine’s Vulture Festival. They were joined by some friends on-stage for a rendition of the Who’s “Baba O’Riley.” Those helping out for the track included Tim Heidecker, D’Arcy Carden, Whitmer Thomas, Fenne Lily, and Beth Stelling. Watch video below.

