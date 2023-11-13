Jason Sudeikis held his annual Thundergong! charity show Saturday at the Uptown Theater in his native Kansas City. Fellow KC guy Kevin Morby was on the bill, as was Summer Breeze, billed as “Kansas City’s Premier Yacht Rock Tribute.” Sudeikis’ old SNL castmate Will Forte and several members of the Ted Lasso cast also performed. The show benefits the Steps Of Faith Foundation, which “reconnects amputees to their communities, families, and workforces by relieving the financial burden of prosthetic care.”

One notable moment from the gig came when Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham sang “Shallow,” the chart-topping folk-rock power ballad from the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga version of A Star Is Born. Sudeikis started singing Cooper’s part while standing onstage with Forte, who seemed primed to take on the Gaga role when Waddingham emerged, pushed him aside, and handled the high notes with admirable strength.

Later on, Waddingham sang Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” and Dusty Springfield’s “Son-Of-A Preacher Man” and shaved Brendan Hunt aka Coach Beard’s beard off while Sudeikis sang Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself.” Waddingham and Hunt also covered “Love Shack,” and Ted Lasso’s Sam Richardson sang Prince’s “1999.” At the end, Waddingham led the whole group, including Morby, through Joe Cocker’s version of “With A Little Help From My Friends.” Check out footage below.