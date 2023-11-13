Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet has been performing with her dad in various capacities for a while now, popping up during Foo Fighters sets and singing on-record a handful of times. Over the weekend, she appeared with pianist Mike Garson as the special guest at a show in Los Angeles that took place at The Sun Rose. And her father joined her for a few songs, sitting in on the drums for Nirvana’s “Heart Shaped Box” and duetting on Foo Fighters’ “Show Me How,” which appeared on their most recent album But Here We Are. Violet Grohl also sang a bunch of Bowie songs, naturally backed up by Garson. Here’s some video:

What a wonderful night together! My 22nd show at The Sun Rose featured the amazing @viioletgrohl. Photos by @MShiersPhoto. pic.twitter.com/beYQvXf57K — Mike Garson (@mikegarson) November 13, 2023