Earlier this year, 100 Gecs opened their Boiler Room set with a sick remix of Basement Jaxx’s eternal banger “Where’s Your Head At.” Today, that remix is being officially released as “Where’s My Head At_,” and it’s available as a 12″ vinyl through XL Recordings in a limited-run of 500 copies — those are available here, though presumably not for very long. Check out the remix below.

