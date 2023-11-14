Some of the best and brightest musicians from the hardcore underground have assembled like Voltron to form Sentinel, a band that makes an almighty, towering metal-punk stomp. Mindforce guitarist Mike Shaw seems to be the person who put the crew together, and Mutually Assured Destruction’s Ace Stallings provides the towering bellow. (I know Ace a little bit, but not enough that this needs some kind of full-disclosure disclaimer. And anyway, if you’ve heard MAD, you already know that I’m not playing about the elemental power of his voice.) Sentinel’s lineup also includes members of bands like Age Of Apocalypse and Restraining Order. If there’s such a thing as a hardcore supergroup, Sentinel definitely qualifies.

In 2021, Sentinel released a monstrous debut EP called Sense Of Dread. Earlier this year, the followed that with a four-song promo tape, promising that a full-length was on the way. That album is now imminent. Sentinel’s debut LP Age Of Decay is coming next month, and its tracklist includes “Fellow American” and “Ashes Of Tomorrow,” two of the songs that were on that promo tape. Another track from the album is the brand-new “Avenge,” a 100-second burst of ferocious metallic D-beat. These guys sound like horsemen of the crust-punk apocalypse; it’s fucking awesome. Listen below.

<a href="https://convulserecords.bandcamp.com/album/age-of-decay">Age of Decay by Sentinel</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Krieg”

02 “Age Of Decay”

03 “Avenge”

04 “The Snake Bites Back”

05 “A Noose For Every Chair”

06 “Ashes Of Tomorrow”

07 “Sentinel II”

08 “Fellow American”

09 “Armageddon Doctrine”

10 “Interlude”

11 “Bounty Huntress”

Age Of Decay is out 12/8 on Convulse Records.