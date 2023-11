I’ve enjoyed Raavi Sita’s releases as Raavi over the past few years. “Lazy Susan,” “Chorus Girl,” and “No Bodies” were all winners, and so is today’s new song “About It.” The track pares back the driving melodic indie rock structures around Sita, leaving her voice backed by little more than acoustic arpeggios and some dreamy keyboard sounds. “We’re so good at talking about it,” she sings, matter-of-factly, “but what are we going to do about it?” Listen below.

About It by Raavi