Kurt Cobain memorabilia goes up for auction pretty regularly. A couple years ago, his Unplugged guitar became the most expensive guitar ever sold at $6 million; last year, his “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Fender Mustang wasn’t far behind at $4.5 million. Another round of Cobain memorabilia is hitting the auction block through Julien’s Auctions next week, and among the items up for sale is a pack of American Spirit cigarettes that once belonged to the Nirvana frontman.

As the pack’s official lot description reads: “American Spirit menthols were the preferred brand of the late rock star. This pack was saved by Cobain’s roommate at the Los Angeles rehab clinic where he briefly stayed several days before taking his own life.” In a video from Associated Press, it’s described as “maybe the most expensive pack of cigarettes ever.”

Other Cobain items included in this auction — which is dubbed Played, Worn, & Torn: Rock ‘N’ Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia — are a Skystang I guitar he played on stage, a pair of jeans he wore in the “Heart-Shaped Box” music video, and more.

The current bid for the pack of American Spirits stands at $1,750.