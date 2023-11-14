The Zutons Announce First New Album In 16 Years

The Liverpool rock band the Zutons reunited a few years back and have been playing shows on and off ever since, and they’ve also been working on a new album. Today, they’re officially announcing that album: It’s called The Big Decider and it’ll be out on April 26, as NME notes. It was produced by Nile Rodgers (who the band toured with in 2021) and Ian Brodie, who also produced the band’s 2004 debut. The Big Decider will be the Zutons’ first new album in 16 years.

“Dave [McCabe] has been through an awful lot in the last few years, and these things have obviously really impacted him,” the band’s Abi Harding shared in a statement, referring to some family tragedies and a stay in rehab that were mentioned in a press release. “But his songwriting has only got better. Now he spends more time on his songs. He’s in touch with his own and others’ emotions, and that all goes into the songs. It has been so nice to watch him grow. I’m so proud of him.”

Watch a trailer for the album, which contains snippets of a few new songs, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Creeping On The Dancefloor”

02 “Pauline”

03 “Water”

04 “In Your Arms”

05 “Disappear”

06 “Company”

07 “The Big Decider”

08 “Rise”

09 “Best Of Me”

The Big Decider is out 4/26. The Zutons have also announced a tour — more details here.