Watch Leonardo DiCaprio Rap A Gang Starr Song At His Star-Studded Birthday Party

Leonardo DiCaprio is a ’90s rap guy. This makes perfect sense when you consider the movie star’s age, background, and disposition. DiCaprio likes to keep his personal life as quiet as possible, but his fandom comes out in funny ways. He danced to “Baby Got Back” in The Wolf Of Wall Street. He attempted, at various points, to produce an autobiographical Q-Tip TV series and a Raekwon biopic. Earlier this year, he testified at Fugees member Pras Michel’s conspiracy trial. And now, Leo’s out here rapping Gang Starr bangers at his own birthday party.

On Saturday, Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 49th birthday. As E! News reports, Leo threw himself a massive party in Beverly Hills. He avoided paparazzi cameras himself, but the guests at the function reportedly included Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Tobey Maguire, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Taika Waititi, Casey Affleck, Kate Beckinsale, Beck, 2 Chainz, Zoe Saldaña, Chris Rock, Rita Ora, Emile Hirsch, and Lukas Haas, as well as actual ’90s rappers Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Wayne.

At some point in the night, Leonardo DiCaprio got on the mic and rapped along with Gang Starr and Nice & Smooth’s all-time party-starter “DWYCK.” Gang Starr originally released that song on the “Take It Personal” B-side in 1992, back when DiCaprio was still on Growing Pains. This forces me to imagine a scenario in which Leo desperately looks around afterwards to see if Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg saw him, but this is unconfirmed. TMZ got footage of Leo rapping the Greg Nice verse. Watch that and the “DWYCK” video below.

Leonardo was a popular actor, and he still is. I hope Greg Nice at least got an invitation to the party.