Later this week, Julie Byrne is releasing a new EP with Laugh Cry Laugh, a project that includes her, Taryn Blake Miller, and Emily Fontana. It was announced last month with a cover of Jackson Browne’s “These Days” and an original called “Velocity! What About The Inertia!?” Today, they’re sharing the minimal, still, vocal-forward “22.” Check it out below.

Julie Byrne With Laugh Cry Laugh is out 11/17 via Ghostly International.