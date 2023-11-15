GUNK, NYC’s self-described “indie diy show paper & online blog,” has released a new charity compilation benefitting relief efforts in Palestine. Out today, For Palestine features 53 previously unreleased songs and demos from artists including Frankie Cosmos, Told Slant, Mutual Benefit, Why Bonnie, and more. The album is available for sale exclusively through Bandcamp, where its fundraising aims are explained like so:

100% of donations of For Palestine will support Palestinian organizing efforts worldwide and relief in Gaza, splitting between the Palestinian Youth Movement — a transnational grassroots and independent movement of Palestinian and Arab youth struggling toward the liberation of Palestine, and Anera’s rapid response relief aid: distributing hygiene kits, food, and blood donations in Gaza.

Hear the album’s opening track, Adelyn Strei’s “Innocuous Night” demo, below. Purchase the full compilation here.