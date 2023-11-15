Rolling Loud Adds Future And Metro Boomin After Lil Uzi Vert Says They Never Agreed To Headline

On Tuesday, the Rolling Loud California lineup for next year was revealed, with Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert headlining. However, Lil Uzi Vert made a post on his Instagram Story shortly after the announcement, writing, “I never said I was doing rolling loud don’t understand why my name is on here.”

Uzi has since been replaced with Future and Metro Boomin. Rolling Loud also revealed that the pair has a collaborative album coming out before the festival, which takes place from March 15 to 17.

Ok bet 👌 RL CALI 2024 PRESALE THU, 11/16 @ 10AM PT ON SALE FRI, 11/17 @ 10AM PT RSVP for first access to tickets + a chance to win free tickets before they go on sale. 👉 https://t.co/PsLzA2nUuz pic.twitter.com/nYqD8uGvg0 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 15, 2023