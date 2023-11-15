Rolling Loud Adds Future And Metro Boomin After Lil Uzi Vert Says They Never Agreed To Headline
On Tuesday, the Rolling Loud California lineup for next year was revealed, with Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert headlining. However, Lil Uzi Vert made a post on his Instagram Story shortly after the announcement, writing, “I never said I was doing rolling loud don’t understand why my name is on here.”
Uzi has since been replaced with Future and Metro Boomin. Rolling Loud also revealed that the pair has a collaborative album coming out before the festival, which takes place from March 15 to 17.