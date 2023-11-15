Rolling Loud Adds Future And Metro Boomin After Lil Uzi Vert Says They Never Agreed To Headline

News November 15, 2023 6:24 PM By Danielle Chelosky

On Tuesday, the Rolling Loud California lineup for next year was revealed, with Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert headlining. However, Lil Uzi Vert made a post on his Instagram Story shortly after the announcement, writing, “I never said I was doing rolling loud don’t understand why my name is on here.”

Uzi has since been replaced with Future and Metro Boomin. Rolling Loud also revealed that the pair has a collaborative album coming out before the festival, which takes place from March 15 to 17.

