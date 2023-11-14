Rolling Loud California 2024 Lineup Has Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, More

Rolling Loud, probably the world’s biggest rap festival, has just announced the lineup for its 2024 California edition. Recent editions of Rolling Loud have features some left-field surprises; last year’s Miami festival, for example, had non-rap acts like Turnstile and PinkPantheress. But next year’s Rolling Loud California, which goes down 3/15-17 on the grounds around Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, has a lineup full of familiar names, and it sticks pretty closely to the Rolling Loud formula.

Next year’s headliners — Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert — have all headlined Rolling Loud festivals in the past. (Post Malone has been moving away from rap in recent years, but he’s apparently still a big draw at a festival like this one.) The lineup also features a ton of other Rolling Loud mainstays, including $uicideboy$, Rae Sremmurd, Ski Mask The Slump God, Big Sean, Lil Tecca, Chief Keef, NLE Choppa, Bones, Flo Milli, Mozzy, Pouya, and YG and Tyga, who will perform together.

There are a few small surprises on the lineup. For instance, there’s a whole lot of R&B — not just the rap-adjacent types like Don Tolliver but also Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker, and the returning PartyNextDoor. At least for its California edition, the festival has also embraced the surging corridos tumbados sound, with Junior H, Fuerza Regida, Natanel Cano, and 17-year-old TikTok star Chino Pacas all getting prominent placement. California heroes like Larry June and 03 Greedo are high up on the poster, and so are relative newcomers like Sexyy Red, Veeze, BigXThaPlug, Luh Tyler, BLP Kosher, and That Mexican OT. Also, there are no real old-head favorites, unless Nicki Minaj and Post Malone now count as old-head favorites. You can find all the relevant info here.

UPDATE: No one told Lil Uzi Vert…