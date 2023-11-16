Mitski Writing Music And Lyrics For The Queen’s Gambit Musical

Earlier this year, Mitski shared her new album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. She’s known for cinematic lines and immersive sonic landscapes; so it makes sense that it was reported today by Deadline that she’s been recruited to write the music and lyrics for a stage musical adaptation of The Queen’s Gambit.

Originally a book by Walter Tevis, The Queen’s Gambit was turned into a Netflix series in 2020. Mitski will be working alongside playwright Eboni Booth and director Whitney White. It’s being produced by Level Forward, and will star Adrienne Warren, Lawryn LaCroix, and Mara Isaacs.

“Before Level Forward even brought the idea of making a musical of The Queen’s Gambit, I was a fan of the Netflix show, and an even greater fan of the original novel,” Mitski said in a statement. “So I was already determined to be a member of this team. And then I met Eboni and Whitney, and my determination grew tenfold! I absolutely had to be a part of this! I am ecstatic to get to work with all of these amazing creatives, who’ve each built beautiful and unique repertoires of their own.”