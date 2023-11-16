Bory, aka Brenden Ramirez, has a new album called Who’s A Good Boy on the way, produced by fellow Portland power-pop dude Mo Troper. He shared lead single “We Both Won” last month, and today he’s back with “Five-Course Meal.” It’s a midtempo jangler that blasts off into the distortion zone partway through, seasoned with handclaps and Beatles-y harmonies. At just under three minutes, it still manages to feel low-key epic. Listen below.

Who’s A Good Boy is out 12/8 via Earth Worms.