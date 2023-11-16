Bory – “Five-Course Meal”

Sanjay Kapila

New Music November 16, 2023 11:17 AM By Chris DeVille

Bory – “Five-Course Meal”

Sanjay Kapila

New Music November 16, 2023 11:17 AM By Chris DeVille

Bory, aka Brenden Ramirez, has a new album called Who’s A Good Boy on the way, produced by fellow Portland power-pop dude Mo Troper. He shared lead single “We Both Won” last month, and today he’s back with “Five-Course Meal.” It’s a midtempo jangler that blasts off into the distortion zone partway through, seasoned with handclaps and Beatles-y harmonies. At just under three minutes, it still manages to feel low-key epic. Listen below.

Who’s A Good Boy is out 12/8 via Earth Worms.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

“Maybe The Most Expensive Packet Of Cigarettes Ever”: Kurt Cobain’s American Spirits Going Up For Auction

3 days ago 0

The 40 Best New Bands Of 2023

4 days ago 0

André 3000 Announces Solo Album Of Flute Instrumentals, Out Friday

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest