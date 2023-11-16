Travis Barker Is Out Here Drumming In Peloton Classes And Hospital Rooms

Twenty years ago this weekend, Blink-182 released their self-titled album, the end of a certain era for the band. Blink are still out here and, after some ups and downs, still doing their thing — last month, they released a new album, One More Time…, the first as their classic trio lineup (Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge, Travis Barker) in 12 years.

And Barker is still out here drumming whenever and wherever he can. Earlier this month, Barker shared a video of him drumming in the hospital room at Cedars-Sinai while Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to their first kid together. And this week, Barker became the first musician to perform during a Peloton class. As Billboard first reported, Barker drummed along to a 10-minute shadowboxing class taught by Kendall Toole as part of the Peloton Blink-182 Artist Series.

“Being the first musician ever to perform in a Peloton class has been an epic experience,” Barker shared in a statement. “Knowing that millions of people across the globe will watch me and Kendall do our thing is super exciting.”

Here’s some video of both drumming sessions: