Travis Barker Is Out Here Drumming In Peloton Classes And Hospital Rooms

News November 16, 2023 2:01 PM By James Rettig

Travis Barker Is Out Here Drumming In Peloton Classes And Hospital Rooms

News November 16, 2023 2:01 PM By James Rettig

Twenty years ago this weekend, Blink-182 released their self-titled album, the end of a certain era for the band. Blink are still out here and, after some ups and downs, still doing their thing — last month, they released a new album, One More Time…, the first as their classic trio lineup (Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge, Travis Barker) in 12 years.

And Barker is still out here drumming whenever and wherever he can. Earlier this month, Barker shared a video of him drumming in the hospital room at Cedars-Sinai while Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to their first kid together. And this week, Barker became the first musician to perform during a Peloton class. As Billboard first reported, Barker drummed along to a 10-minute shadowboxing class taught by Kendall Toole as part of the Peloton Blink-182 Artist Series.

“Being the first musician ever to perform in a Peloton class has been an epic experience,” Barker shared in a statement. “Knowing that millions of people across the globe will watch me and Kendall do our thing is super exciting.”

Here’s some video of both drumming sessions:

@travisbarker

Practicing to my babies heartbeat

♬ original sound – Travis Barker

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

“Maybe The Most Expensive Packet Of Cigarettes Ever”: Kurt Cobain’s American Spirits Going Up For Auction

3 days ago 0

The 40 Best New Bands Of 2023

4 days ago 0

André 3000 Announces Solo Album Of Flute Instrumentals, Out Friday

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest