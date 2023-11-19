SNL Clowned Imagine Dragons For Four Minutes On Weekend Update

A Weekend Update segment of this week’s Saturday Night Live made fun of Imagine Dragons for four minutes. Host Colin Jost introduced this week’s SNL “back-up band” as Remember Lizards, not to be confused with Imagine Dragons. Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson, the cast members who played Remember Lizards, described their music as “uplifting kid friendly hip hop slash arena rock with a pump up edge.” Imagine Dragons were actual SNL musical guests in 2014, and they brought out Kendrick Lamar at the time. Here that is:

This week’s actual music guest was Canadian pop musician Tate McRae. She did “greedy” and “grave”:

And there was a music video parody about how men are always thinking about ancient Rome, based on the months-old meme: